Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post sales of $47.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.6 million and the highest is $55.1 million. Novocure reported sales of $17.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $47.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160 million to $225.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $269.5 million per share, with estimates ranging from $240.9 million to $298.1 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company earned $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 219.29% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

In other news, Director Gert L. Perlhagen purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,446,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoram Palti sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $42,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $654,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,818,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,526,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 7.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 83,448 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the third quarter worth about $6,557,000. Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the third quarter worth about $4,270,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) opened at 11.75 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Novocure has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

About Novocure

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

