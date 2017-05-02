Novartis AG (NVS) Receives $80.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Novartis AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr raised shares of Novartis AG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.99 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGOV Asset Management purchased a new position in Novartis AG during the third quarter valued at about $82,650,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Novartis AG by 7.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Novartis AG by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 494,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) opened at 77.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. Novartis AG has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Novartis AG had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Novartis AG’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post $4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis AG

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

