North American Management Corp Acquires 83 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

North American Management Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 18.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 82,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 188.23 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $201.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.27. The firm earned $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post $11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.64.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.38, for a total value of $864,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $1,186,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,598 shares of company stock worth $11,829,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

