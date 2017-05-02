332,415 Shares in Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 332,415 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Shopify Inc (US) as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Shopify Inc (US) by 78.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Shopify Inc (US) by 106.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,948,000 after buying an additional 492,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) traded up 1.72% on Monday, reaching $77.26. 2,513,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.93 billion. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. Shopify Inc (US) also saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 624 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 157% compared to the typical volume of 243 call options.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/norges-bank-takes-position-in-shopify-inc-us-shop-updated.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Summit Redstone boosted their target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Vetr raised shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

About Shopify Inc (US)

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.