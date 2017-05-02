Norges Bank Buys Shares of 786,160 Astoria Financial Corp (AF)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 786,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.78% of Astoria Financial Corp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Astoria Financial Corp by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,943,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,855,000 after buying an additional 4,233,501 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Astoria Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,781,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astoria Financial Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $22,192,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Astoria Financial Corp by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,507,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,006,000 after buying an additional 532,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Astoria Financial Corp by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 670,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 282,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) traded up 0.15% on Monday, hitting $20.42. 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. Astoria Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 million. Astoria Financial Corp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Astoria Financial Corp will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Astoria Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

AF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astoria Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Astoria Financial Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Astoria Financial Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other news, insider Robert J. Destefano sold 15,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $281,592.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,141.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia M. Nazemetz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $55,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,740.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,415 shares of company stock worth $1,678,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Astoria Financial Corp Company Profile

Astoria Financial Corporation is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank. Astoria Bank’s primary business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, primarily in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four-family, or residential, mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

