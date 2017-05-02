Norges Bank Acquires New Position in McDermott International (MDR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,914,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.79% of McDermott International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in McDermott International by 7.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in McDermott International by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,807,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after buying an additional 420,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDermott International by 68.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 58,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in McDermott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in McDermott International by 101.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 244,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 122,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) traded up 1.07% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. 2,476,321 shares of the company traded hands. McDermott International has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $519.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.30 million. McDermott International had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Norges Bank Acquires New Position in McDermott International (MDR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/norges-bank-buys-shares-of-1914982-mcdermott-international-mdr-updated.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDermott International in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of McDermott International in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price target on shares of McDermott International from $5.45 to $8.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc increased their price target on shares of McDermott International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.