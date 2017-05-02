Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 755,259 Government Properties Income Trust (GOV)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 755,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.06% of Government Properties Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOV. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 34.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 10,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 12,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) opened at 21.38 on Tuesday. Government Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company earned $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Government Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -76.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

