Norges Bank Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,820,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.68% of RBC Bearings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $7,624,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 55,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 741,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,742,000 after buying an additional 50,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 588,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,025,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 212,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.50. 38,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $102.01. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business earned $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post $3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,828 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $172,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,035. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

