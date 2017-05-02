242,324 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 242,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,612,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of Exponent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 148,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) opened at 62.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company earned $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 million. Exponent had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.

