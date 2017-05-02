CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $125,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co continued to hold its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock at the end of the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 20,761.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,731,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,701,000 after buying an additional 2,718,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,878,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $62,974,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,512.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 792,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,962,000 after buying an additional 742,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $28,016,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) opened at 47.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $62.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr cut Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $59.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.34.

In related news, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $85,877.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,142,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,583,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $74,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,115,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,478,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,333 shares of company stock worth $888,010. Insiders own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

