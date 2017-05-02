Nordson Co. (NDSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Nordson from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) opened at 125.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.26. Nordson has a 52-week low of $74.49 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average is $113.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.78 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 35.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post $5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Keane sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $2,923,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nordson by 44.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

