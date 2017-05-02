Nomura Holdings (NMR) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.56

Press coverage about Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) has been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nomura Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research firms have issued reports on NMR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nomura Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nomura Holdings from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp downgraded Nomura Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomura Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) opened at 6.04 on Tuesday. Nomura Holdings has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Nomura Holdings had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nomura Holdings will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Nomura Holdings (NMR) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.56” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/nomura-holdings-nmr-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-56-updated.html.

About Nomura Holdings

Nomura Holdings, Inc (Nomura) is a financial services company. The Company, through its broker-dealer, banking and other financial services subsidiaries, provide investment, financing and related services to individual, institutional and government clients across the world. The Company’s segments include Retail, Asset Management and Wholesale.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.