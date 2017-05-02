Benchmark Co. Begins Coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in a research note published on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EDU. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) opened at 64.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $68.51.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company earned $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.67 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 56.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 40.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

