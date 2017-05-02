New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) Stake Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,997 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New Media Investment Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWM. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 48.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) remained flat at $13.16 during midday trading on Monday. 627,750 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.30.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Media Investment Group Inc will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. New Media Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEWM shares. TheStreet upgraded New Media Investment Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Media Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc is a holding company. The Company owns, operates and invests in local media assets. The Company’s segments include Eastern US Publishing, Central US Publishing, Western US Publishing and BridgeTower. It focuses on owning and acquiring local media assets in small to mid-size markets.

