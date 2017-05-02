New Gold’s (NGD) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

NGD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$6.25 to C$4.60 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mackie reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$4.75 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.62.

Shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD) opened at 3.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 133.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. New Gold has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/new-golds-ngd-sector-perform-rating-reiterated-at-scotiabank.html.

In related news, insider Armando Ortega sold 23,333 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$85,865.44. Also, Director Vahan Kololian purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$280,000.00.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. Its segments include New Afton, Mesquite, Peak Mines, Cerro San Pedro, Corporate and Other. It has operating mines in Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico; development projects in Canada, and a stream on gold production from a development property in Chile.

