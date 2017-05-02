New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

New Flyer Industries Inc (TSE:NFI) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFI. CIBC increased their price objective on New Flyer Industries from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of New Flyer Industries in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.60.

New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) opened at 50.89 on Tuesday. New Flyer Industries has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48.

