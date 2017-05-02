Nevsun Resources (NSU) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (TSE:NSU) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NSU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nevsun Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform (spec)” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nevsun Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nevsun Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nevsun Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Paradigm Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nevsun Resources from C$7.70 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.97.

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) opened at 3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.72 million and a P/E ratio of 76.50. Nevsun Resources has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nevsun Resources will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/nevsun-resources-nsu-pt-lowered-to-c5-00.html.

In related news, insider Peter Tam purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,800.00. Also, Director Ian Pearce purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $171,485 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 110,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,361,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 483,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 182,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 36.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 122,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 32,813 shares in the last quarter.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd. is a base metals company. The Company’s two principal properties are the Timok Project in Serbia, which hosts the copper-gold Cukaru Peki deposit on the Brestovac-Metovnica Exploration Permit (the B-M Permit) and the Bisha Property in Eritrea, which hosts the copper-zinc-gold Bisha deposit and includes satellite volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS) deposits at Harena, Northwest, Hambok and Asheli.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevsun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevsun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.