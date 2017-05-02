Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Group LLC from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $60.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) opened at 54.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $4.76 billion. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post ($2.28) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,852 shares of company stock worth $2,506,042. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $332,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 650,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,161,000 after buying an additional 280,963 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 175,292 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

