NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.53. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 5.54%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Pacific Crest lowered shares of NetScout Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NetScout Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) opened at 36.60 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.58 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $32,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,952.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,998.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 31.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

