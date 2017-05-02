Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Netflix had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 155.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.53. Netflix has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $157.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Netflix from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 84,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $12,054,570.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,570.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,036,488.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock worth $50,333,671. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 408.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.7% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

