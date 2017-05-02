Bank of Montreal Can Has $33.742 Million Position in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of NetEase worth $33,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) opened at 269.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $134.67 and a one year high of $308.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.53 and a 200-day moving average of $256.22.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.68%. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post $15.60 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NTES shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $261.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $298.00 price target on shares of NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

