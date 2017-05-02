Wall Street brokerages predict that NCI Inc (NASDAQ:NCIT) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. NCI reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCI will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NCI.

NCIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of NCI in a research note on Monday, April 10th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of NCI in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NCI Inc (NCIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/nci-inc-ncit-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-21-per-share.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in NCI during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in NCI by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in NCI by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NCI during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in NCI by 44,164.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 28,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCI (NASDAQ:NCIT) traded up 1.35% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 19,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NCI has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $203.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.02.

About NCI

NCI, Inc is a provider of enterprise services and solutions to defense, intelligence, healthcare and civilian government agencies. The Company provides information technology (IT), and professional services and solutions by leveraging its core service offerings, which include cloud computing and IT infrastructure optimization; cybersecurity and information assurance; engineering and logistics support; enterprise information management and advanced analytics; health IT and medical support; IT service management; modeling, simulation, and training, and agile development and integration.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCI (NCIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.