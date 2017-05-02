Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan, which authorizes the company to buyback $2 million in outstanding shares on Thursday, March 30th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) opened at 9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of -0.45. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stock Repurchase Plan Authorized by Natural Alternatives International (NAII) Board of Directors” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/natural-alternatives-international-naii-to-buyback-2-million-in-outstanding-stock-updated.html.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements. The Company operates through three segments: private-label contract manufacturing, patent and trademark licensing, and branded products. The private-label contract manufacturing segment primarily relates to the provision of private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other healthcare products.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.