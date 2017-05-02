National Pension Service Has $13.462 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,511 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 98.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 75.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.2% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) opened at 66.22 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on LNC shares. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $163,413.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,338.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric G. Johnson sold 16,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $1,148,318.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,191.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 482,641 shares of company stock worth $34,206,653. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

