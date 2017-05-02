National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (MJN)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.08% of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO by 118.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO by 4.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) opened at 88.75 on Tuesday. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $94.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. The business earned $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mead Johnson Nutrition CO will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO’s payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/national-pension-service-raises-position-in-mead-johnson-nutrition-co-mjn-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MJN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO Company Profile

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (Mead Johnson) is a pediatric nutrition company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells infant formulas, children’s nutrition and other nutritional products. The Company operates through three segments: Asia, Latin America and North America/Europe. Its product portfolio includes routine and specialty infant formulas, children’s milks and milk modifiers, dietary supplements for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, pediatric vitamins, and products for pediatric metabolic disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Mead Johnson Nutrition CO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mead Johnson Nutrition CO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.