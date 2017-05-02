Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.08% of Clorox worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.2% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) opened at 133.49 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a one year low of $111.24 and a one year high of $140.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 239.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Vetr cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.97.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

