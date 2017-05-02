National Pension Service Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) opened at 114.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average of $101.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $115.47.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business earned $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.59 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,219.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

