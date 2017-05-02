National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National-Oilwell Varco earned a news impact score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 99 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) opened at 34.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.88 billion.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post ($0.39) EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Vetr upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.33 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.74.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 49,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $2,066,741.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91 shares in the company, valued at $3,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $195,180.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,685.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,979 shares of company stock worth $3,751,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

