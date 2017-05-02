National Investment Services Inc. WI Invests $267,000 in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 902,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 109,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 140,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 102,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) opened at 25.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of -0.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Barclays PLC lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

