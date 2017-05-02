H & R Block Inc (HRB) Shares Bought by National Investment Services Inc. WI

National Investment Services Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter valued at $13,063,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in H & R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 245.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,593,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 1,132,446 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 182.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,153,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after buying an additional 745,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association boosted its stake in H & R Block by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) opened at 24.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.57. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 115.26%. The firm earned $452 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Sunday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

