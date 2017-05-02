National Investment Services Inc. WI Takes Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. American Water Works Company accounts for about 2.0% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company by 107.9% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 156,978 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company by 86.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 195,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 90,845 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in American Water Works Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) opened at 78.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.19. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. American Water Works Company had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm earned $802 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post $3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Water Works Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Vetr upgraded American Water Works Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered American Water Works Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on American Water Works Company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded American Water Works Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

In related news, SVP Mark F. Strauss sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,009,263.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

