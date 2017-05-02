National Investment Services Inc. WI Purchases New Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD)

National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 8.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,693,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) opened at 22.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business earned $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “National Investment Services Inc. WI Purchases New Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/national-investment-services-inc-wi-acquires-shares-of-15963-aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc-ajrd-updated.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings

GenCorp Inc, incorporated in 1915, is a manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of its excess real estate assets. The Company develops and manufactures propulsion systems for defense and space applications, and armaments for precision tactical and long range weapon systems applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.