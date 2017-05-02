UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,354 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of National Bank Holdings Corp worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,098,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,936,000 after buying an additional 242,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,251,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,914,000 after buying an additional 224,700 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,190,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp by 8,806.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 993,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,212,000 after buying an additional 982,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 824,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) traded up 0.82% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 153,346 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.67. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. National Bank Holdings Corp had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corp will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank Holdings Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens cut National Bank Holdings Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,544.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Burney S. Warren III sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $100,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,806 shares of company stock worth $1,915,889 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Bank Holdings Corp

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBH) is a bank holding company. Through Bank Midwest, N.A. (Bank Midwest), NBH’s primary business is to offer a range of products and financial services to both its commercial and consumer customers, located in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. The Company offers an array of lending products to cater to the customers’ needs, including, but not limited to, small business loans, equipment loans, term loans, asset-backed loans, letters of credit, commercial lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home equity and consumer loans.

