N+1 Singer Reiterates Corporate Rating for PCI- PAL PLC (PCIP)

N+1 Singer restated their corporate rating on shares of PCI- PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

PCI- PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) opened at 48.30 on Wednesday. PCI- PAL PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 12.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 50.75. The stock’s market cap is GBX 15.24 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.31.

In other PCI- PAL PLC news, insider William Catchpole purchased 102,936 shares of PCI- PAL PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,438.64 ($65,124.13).

PCI- PAL PLC Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC, formerly IPPlus PLC, is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of peripheral component interconnect (PCI) and telephony services. Its solutions include Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Payments, Call Recording, Legacy Data, Short Messaging Service (SMS) and Web Chat, and Secure Cloud.

