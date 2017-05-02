Maxim Group Reiterates $18.00 Price Target for MYnd Analytics Inc (MYAN)

MYnd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:MYAN) has been assigned a $18.00 target price by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 213.04% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYAN) opened at 5.75 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $13.23 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. MYnd Analytics has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $0.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John Pappajohn purchased 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $63,811.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 506,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,633.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rsj Investments Sicav A.S. purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 625,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About MYnd Analytics

MYnd Analytics, Inc, formerly CNS Response, Inc, is a predictive analytics company. The Company has developed a decision support tool to help physicians reduce trial and error treatment in mental health, and provide personalized care to patients. The Company provides objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other non-psychotic disorders.

