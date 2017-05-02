Mylan’s (MYL) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MYL. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.46 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) opened at 37.40 on Monday. Mylan has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. Mylan had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company earned $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mylan will post $5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Laboratories Abbott sold 44,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,830,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 3.0% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

