MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

Shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) opened at 33.45 on Friday. MutualFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Marien sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $263,093.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Marien sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $40,142.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,618.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,040 shares of company stock worth $637,778 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $630,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana.

