MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) traded up 1.52% on Monday, reaching $33.45. 4,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $245.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.34. MutualFirst Financial has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, Director Michael J. Marien sold 3,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $112,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Marien sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $263,093.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,040 shares of company stock worth $637,778 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MutualFirst Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MutualFirst Financial were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana.

