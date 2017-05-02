UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 36,013 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,013 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Murphy Oil worth $17,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) traded down 0.34% on Monday, hitting $26.09. 2,658,517 shares of the stock traded hands. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The stock’s market cap is $4.50 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Simmons increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

