Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (TSE:MPVD) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.65 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MPVD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$7.00 to C$6.30 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$7.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) opened at 3.88 on Wednesday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.47 million and a P/E ratio of 129.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (MPVD) Price Target Cut to C$4.65 by Analysts at Scotiabank” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/mountain-province-diamonds-inc-mpvd-price-target-cut-to-c4-65-by-analysts-at-scotiabank.html.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.