Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX Has $3.154 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $5,312,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,939,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) opened at 86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.45. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 134.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post $5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

