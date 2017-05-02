Benchmark Co. lowered shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) traded down 2.06% on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,981 shares. The company’s market cap is $6.31 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. MoSys has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 384.91% and a negative return on equity of 63.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoSys will post ($2.43) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Benchmark Co.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/mosys-inc-mosy-downgraded-by-benchmark-co-updated.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MoSys stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,887,931 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 119,550 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 14.98% of MoSys worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc (MoSys), together with its subsidiaries, is a fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and sale of integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed networking, communications, storage and computing markets. The Company has developed approximately two IC product lines under the Bandwidth Engine and LineSpeed product names.

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.