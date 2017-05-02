Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,764 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $110,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) opened at 43.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business earned $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

In related news, President Thomas Colm Kelleher sold 182,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $7,976,423.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 836,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,668,970.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 12,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $574,625.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

