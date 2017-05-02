Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) a €90.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC Holdings plc set a €83.00 ($90.22) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc set a €92.00 ($100.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oddo Securities set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.31 ($95.99).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) opened at 81.533 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of €24.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.082. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €79.27 and a 200-day moving average of €77.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €67.50 and a one year high of €85.52.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company’s segments include North America Segment, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment, the Asia-Pacific Segment and the Latin America Segment.

