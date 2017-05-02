Monro Muffler Brake’s (MNRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Monro Muffler Brake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.90. 383,172 shares of the company were exchanged. Monro Muffler Brake has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.64 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Monro Muffler Brake’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monro Muffler Brake will post $1.96 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/monro-muffler-brakes-mnro-buy-rating-reiterated-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc-updated.html.

In other Monro Muffler Brake news, insider Joseph Tomarchio, Jr. sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond L. Pickens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $42,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,303.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,158. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,172,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,870,000 after buying an additional 156,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 131,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc is engaged in the provision of automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States. The Company provides a range of services on passenger cars, light trucks and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Muffler Brake Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro Muffler Brake Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.