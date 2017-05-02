Moneygram International Inc (MGI) Lowered to “Sell” at Feltl & Co.

Feltl & Co. downgraded shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, April 17th.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGI. William Blair downgraded shares of Moneygram International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Moneygram International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) opened at 17.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.40 million, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 2.02. Moneygram International has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Moneygram International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Moneygram International Inc (MGI) Lowered to “Sell” at Feltl & Co.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/moneygram-international-inc-mgi-stock-rating-lowered-by-feltl-co-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.