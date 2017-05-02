Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Golden Road Motor Inn, Inc., owns and operates the tropically-themed Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) opened at 29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business earned $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/monarch-casino-resort-inc-mcri-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Associates purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc (Monarch), through its subsidiary, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (the Atlantis), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Company also owns and operates Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Company’s segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk.

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.