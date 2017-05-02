Momo Inc (MOMO) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a $42.54 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MOMO. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Instinet initiated coverage on Momo in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) opened at 39.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. Momo has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Momo had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company earned $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 523.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Momo will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Momo by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 6,405,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,737,000 after buying an additional 2,989,716 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,665,000. SC China Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,123,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,950,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 90.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,104,000 after buying an additional 951,839 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momo

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

