Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,941 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 30.0% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) opened at 95.26 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $112.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post $6.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/molson-coors-brewing-co-tap-shares-sold-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $140.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $177,222.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,188.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.