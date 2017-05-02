Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of MiX Telematics Ltd – worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – by 11.8% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 377,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – by 86.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 46,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) traded down 3.16% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.12. 33,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $137.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.84.

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. MiX Telematics Ltd – had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.07 million. Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/mix-telematics-ltd-mixt-stake-increased-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MIXT shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

About MiX Telematics Ltd –

MiX Telematics Limited is a South Africa-based provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to customers. The Company’s operating segments include Africa, Europe, Americas, Middle East and Australasia, Brazil and Central Services Organization. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, risk management and security.

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Ltd - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics Ltd - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.